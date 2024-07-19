|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|10 May 2024
|Outcome of board meeting Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has informed the exchange regarding copy of Newspaper publication in connection with the 75th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has informed the exchange regarding retirement of statutory auditors of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has submitted the exchange a copy of scrutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on 09-August-2024 along with the voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.