|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
3,940.97
3,827.77
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
2.95
8.57
Raw materials
0
0
-2,431.47
-2,424.44
As % of sales
0
0
61.69
63.33
Employee costs
0
0
-357.91
-322.01
As % of sales
0
0
9.08
8.41
Other costs
0
0
-801.49
-762
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
20.33
19.9
Operating profit
0
0
350.1
319.31
OPM
0
0
8.88
8.34
Depreciation
0
0
-110.6
-97.01
Interest expense
0
0
-135.11
-138.3
Other income
0
0
34.41
37.14
Profit before tax
0
0
138.8
121.14
Taxes
0
0
-193.89
-34.29
Tax rate
0
0
-139.69
-28.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
-55.09
86.85
Exceptional items
0
0
784.98
34
Net profit
0
0
729.89
120.86
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
503.91
28.47
NPM
0
0
18.52
3.15
