Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,531.05
(-0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

3,940.97

3,827.77

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

2.95

8.57

Raw materials

0

0

-2,431.47

-2,424.44

As % of sales

0

0

61.69

63.33

Employee costs

0

0

-357.91

-322.01

As % of sales

0

0

9.08

8.41

Other costs

0

0

-801.49

-762

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

20.33

19.9

Operating profit

0

0

350.1

319.31

OPM

0

0

8.88

8.34

Depreciation

0

0

-110.6

-97.01

Interest expense

0

0

-135.11

-138.3

Other income

0

0

34.41

37.14

Profit before tax

0

0

138.8

121.14

Taxes

0

0

-193.89

-34.29

Tax rate

0

0

-139.69

-28.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

-55.09

86.85

Exceptional items

0

0

784.98

34

Net profit

0

0

729.89

120.86

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

503.91

28.47

NPM

0

0

18.52

3.15

