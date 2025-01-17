Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-17.8
10.04
Op profit growth
0
-100
-45.17
14.34
EBIT growth
0
-100
-47.18
14.39
Net profit growth
0
-100
144.81
36.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
22.06
33.08
EBIT margin
0
0
20.28
31.57
Net profit margin
0
0
13
4.36
RoCE
0
0
10.55
12.69
RoNW
0
0
8.44
4.44
RoA
0
0
1.69
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
60.04
10.95
52.77
36.35
Dividend per share
1.25
1.25
5
2
Cash EPS
0
0
46.75
13.55
Book value per share
176.47
147.43
177.43
151.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.81
41.46
5.31
7.29
P/CEPS
0
0
6
19.57
P/B
3.67
3.07
1.58
2.13
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
4.13
8.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.79
9.59
Tax payout
0
0
-56.68
-32.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
30.93
24.09
Inventory days
0
0
27.79
20.81
Creditor days
0
0
-41.06
-37.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-1.66
-1.46
Net debt / equity
11.17
-0.14
0.03
7.02
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0.06
6.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-32.05
-26.35
Employee costs
0
0
-8.52
-7.88
Other costs
0
0
-37.36
-32.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.