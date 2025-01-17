iifl-logo-icon 1
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

1,437.25
(-0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-17.8

10.04

Op profit growth

0

-100

-45.17

14.34

EBIT growth

0

-100

-47.18

14.39

Net profit growth

0

-100

144.81

36.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

22.06

33.08

EBIT margin

0

0

20.28

31.57

Net profit margin

0

0

13

4.36

RoCE

0

0

10.55

12.69

RoNW

0

0

8.44

4.44

RoA

0

0

1.69

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

60.04

10.95

52.77

36.35

Dividend per share

1.25

1.25

5

2

Cash EPS

0

0

46.75

13.55

Book value per share

176.47

147.43

177.43

151.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.81

41.46

5.31

7.29

P/CEPS

0

0

6

19.57

P/B

3.67

3.07

1.58

2.13

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

4.13

8.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

10.79

9.59

Tax payout

0

0

-56.68

-32.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

30.93

24.09

Inventory days

0

0

27.79

20.81

Creditor days

0

0

-41.06

-37.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-1.66

-1.46

Net debt / equity

11.17

-0.14

0.03

7.02

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0.06

6.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-32.05

-26.35

Employee costs

0

0

-8.52

-7.88

Other costs

0

0

-37.36

-32.67

