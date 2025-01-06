Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
138.8
121.14
Depreciation
0
0
-110.6
-97.01
Tax paid
0
0
-193.89
-34.29
Working capital
24.98
-899.19
681.5
80.72
Other operating items
Operating
24.98
-899.19
515.81
70.56
Capital expenditure
0
-1,795.36
63.15
299.01
Free cash flow
24.98
-2,694.55
578.97
369.57
Equity raised
1,974.19
2,856.47
2,548.72
2,401.17
Investing
26.05
-547.59
-61.9
17.48
Financing
0
-941.32
153.08
185.02
Dividends paid
23.46
23.43
93.66
37.42
Net in cash
2,048.69
-1,303.56
3,312.53
3,010.67
