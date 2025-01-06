iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,538.2
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

Chola Financial FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

138.8

121.14

Depreciation

0

0

-110.6

-97.01

Tax paid

0

0

-193.89

-34.29

Working capital

24.98

-899.19

681.5

80.72

Other operating items

Operating

24.98

-899.19

515.81

70.56

Capital expenditure

0

-1,795.36

63.15

299.01

Free cash flow

24.98

-2,694.55

578.97

369.57

Equity raised

1,974.19

2,856.47

2,548.72

2,401.17

Investing

26.05

-547.59

-61.9

17.48

Financing

0

-941.32

153.08

185.02

Dividends paid

23.46

23.43

93.66

37.42

Net in cash

2,048.69

-1,303.56

3,312.53

3,010.67

Chola Financial : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.