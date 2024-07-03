Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Summary

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited (Formerly TI Financial Holdings Limited) incorporated in 1949, is a part of the Murugappa Group, one of the most diversified business conglomerates of India. The Company offers a diverse range of financial products and risk management services to individual and corporate customers through its group companies. The Company started their business in year 1955 for manufacturing tubes. In the year 1959, Tube Products of India Ltd merged with the company and the name was changed to Tube Investments of India Ltd.In the year 1960, the company started TI Diamond Chain in collaboration with Diamond Chain Co, USA as a backward integration to the company. In the year 1962, they started Cold Rolling Mills for the production of CR Strips at Avadi in Tamil Nadu. In the year 1982, they forayed into metal forming for the automobile industry through a new factory at Avadi. In the year 1998, the company set up a new facility at Bawal in Haryana for producing car doorframes for Maruti 800. Also, they set a facility for producing doorframes for Hyundai Santro at Nemilicherry. In the year 1999, the company acquired Tube Plant at Mohali. In the year 2001, the company set a cycle manufacturing plant at Nashik in Maharashtra. During the year 2002-03, the company made investment of Rs 76.30 crore towards the equity capital of Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd. Consequently, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd became a subsidiary of the company with effect from July 5, 2002. Also, the company entered into a shareholders agreement with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd of Japan for the operations of the insurance venture.During the year 2003-04, the company commissioned a cycle assembly plant at Noida. They established a new plant in Halol, Gujarat, for the supply of doorframes to General Motors. In January 2004, they established a SKD unit in Durgapur. In March 2004, TI Diamond Chain Ltd, a company engaged in the manufacture of automotive, industrial and agriculture chains became a subsidiary company.During the 2004-05, TIDC India Ltd, a subsidiary company transfered all their assets, liabilities and business to the company as a going concern with effect from April 1, 2004. During the year 2006-07, the company incorporated a wholly foreign-owned enterprise namely, Tubular Precision Products (Suzhou) Co Ltd in China for the manufacture of precision steel tubes. They also launched the BSA range of fitness equipment during the year under the brand BSA Workout. During the year 2007-08, the company launched a new range of high-end bikes and fitness products in select markets. Also, they commenced commercial production at their tube manufacturing company in China. During the year, the company was chosen as the sole supplier of doorframes for the Nano cars of Tata Motors Ltd.In June 2008, the company inaugurated their new electric scooter plant with an investment of Rs 200 million. In September 2008, they divested their entire equity holding of 26% in BorgWarner Morse Tec Murugappa P Ltd for a value of Rs 20.40 crore in favour of their joint venture partner BorgWarner Morse Tec Inc, USA.In November 2008, BSA Motors, a strategic business unit of the company, launched five models of e-scooters in Chennai. The new models Smile, Street rider, Diva, Roamer and Roamer plus are powered by 250, 500 and 800 watts motors.In FY 2010, the company acquired majority stake in Sedis Group of companies in France. Further, it acquired 77.13% of equity capital of Financiere, which is the holding company for all Sedis group of companies. During the year, TICI Motors (Wuxi) Company Ltd was incorporated in China as a wholly owned subsidiary to facilitate the operations of the e-scooters & bicycles business.During FY 2014, the company had entered into an agreement with Tsubamex Co. Limited, Japan to form a 50:50 joint venture company in India by name, TI Tsubamex Private Limited, to engage in the business of design and engineering of sheet metal dies & fixtures and providing related services. The company and Tsubamex invested Rs.2 Cr. each towards their respective initial subscription in the joint venture company, which was incorporated on 3rd January 2014. During FY 2015-16, the Company disinvested part of its shareholding in its subsidiary, M/s. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd. (CMSGICL), to the joint venture partner, M/s. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd., Japan (MS), which yielded a profit of Rs. 821 Cr. The company sold 4,18,32,798 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each representing 14% shareholding in CMSGICL to MS for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 882.67 Cr. Consequent to this, the companys shareholding in CMSGICL reduced from about 74% to 60% and MS shareholding has gone up from 26% to 40%. The Company continues to hold 17,92,82,861 equity shares, aggregating about 60% in CMSGICLs equity capital.Pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement effective from August 1, 2017 , the manufacturing business undertaking of the Company vested in/ transferred to Tube Investments of India Limited (the Resulting Company) and as a result of this scheme, the name of Company changed from TI Financial Holdings Limited to Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited effective from March 27, 2019. In 2022, Company acquired Payswiff Technologies Private Limited. It launched new businesses like Consumer & Small Enterprise Loan (CSEL) and Secured Business & Personal Loan (SBPL) along with Small and Medium Enterprise Loans business. The Company increased its footprint from 22 branches to 34 branches as on March 31, 2023.