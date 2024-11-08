iifl-logo-icon 1
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

1,467.05
(-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Chola Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20249 Oct 2024
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year ended September 30 2024 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on November 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20244 Jul 2024
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of board meeting held on August 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20248 Apr 2024
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has informed the exchange regarding Board meeting scheduled on May 10, 2024 to consider the recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 for approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) Outcome of board meeting Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited has informed the exchange about audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202410 Jan 2024
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 The Board at its meeting held on 5-Feb-2024 had approved un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

