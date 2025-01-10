To the Members of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("Standards" or "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management of the Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure ‘A to this report, a statement on the matters specified in para 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; (f) with respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules; (g) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company, as detailed in Note 24 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances,

100 nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The amount of dividend is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. b) As stated in Note No. 14.8 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility that has been enabled during the year and operated thereon till the year end for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of performing our procedures where the audit trail (edit log) facility was available, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

for Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 109983W) Tirtharaj Khot Partner Place : Chennai Membership No. (F) 037457 Date : 10 May 2024 UDIN: 24037457BKGEGI3290

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited ("the Company") of even date, we report the following: (i) a) (A) The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(A) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i) - (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at the end of the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at 31 March 2024 and hence reporting on paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting on paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company during the year with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess or other material statutory dues outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of income tax as at 31 March 2024 which have not been deposited with statutory authorities on account of a dispute pending are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount involved in dispute Unpaid disputed amount Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax & Interest 0.06 0.06 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax & Interest 1.30 1.30 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank or government or dues to debenture holders during the year. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting on paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not taken any short-term loans during the year and there are no outstanding loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting on paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries hence reporting on paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting on paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting on paragraph 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act was required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties undertaken during the year and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, we report that the Company has been registered as required, under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, we report that the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, we report that the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC. d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management of the Company, the Group has one more CIC as part of the Group. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company does not have to incur expenditure on Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") during the year in accordance with provisions section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) Reporting on paragraph 3 (xxi) is not applicable to the standalone financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited of even date)

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. Our audit is conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assuranceregardingthereliabilityoffinancialreportingand the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.