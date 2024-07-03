Summary

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) is the leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol (both pharma as well as industrial grade IPA) and food grade Liquid Carbon Dioxide in the country. The Company also imports and supplies IPA and other chemicals within India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture, trading and sale of bulk chemicals and value added real estate. It has manufacturing facilities at Taloja in Maharashtra, Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, Panipat, in Haryana and Dahej in Gujarat. The total current manufacturing capacity is nearly to about 3 million MT per annum. Apart from this, it leverages its robust distribution network to provide products in the Middle East, Far East, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and America.The company owns Indias most significant Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) complex which produces Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Melt, High-density AN and Low-density AN. DFPCL is Indias largest TAN (Solids) manufacturer and is also one of the worlds top 5 largest merchant TAN manufacturers. DFPCL is one of the largest producers and importers of industrial chemicals in India, with Nitric Acid and Solvents being its key flagship products. Currently, the Company remains the only manufacturer of Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) in India, enjoying a significant leadership position with 85% market share. DFPCL is the largest manufacturer of Nitric Acid in Asia, having the largest integrated nitric acid plant wi

