SectorChemicals
Open₹1,203
Prev. Close₹1,203.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,871.84
Day's High₹1,204
Day's Low₹1,143.3
52 Week's High₹1,443.1
52 Week's Low₹450
Book Value₹265.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,623.39
P/E46.55
EPS25.86
Divi. Yield0.71
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
126.24
126.24
135.63
130.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,049.34
2,868.63
2,591.04
1,880.36
Net Worth
3,175.58
2,994.87
2,726.67
2,010.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,289.44
1,811.31
1,707.75
3,187.27
yoy growth (%)
26.39
6.06
-46.41
54.97
Raw materials
-1,710.22
-1,178.27
-1,398.11
-2,766.11
As % of sales
74.7
65.05
81.86
86.78
Employee costs
-84.19
-88.05
-68.44
-64.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
266.2
272.36
21.93
130.93
Depreciation
-80.17
-72.98
-72.28
-50.5
Tax paid
-68.42
-63.37
8.78
-18.04
Working capital
-194.09
-110.66
-488.2
-181.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.39
6.06
-46.41
54.97
Op profit growth
-15.22
245.48
-39.82
-18.54
EBIT growth
-6.6
234.91
-46.83
6.09
Net profit growth
-5.36
580.52
-72.79
25.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,676.09
11,300.69
7,663.29
5,808.49
4,685.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,676.09
11,300.69
7,663.29
5,808.49
4,685.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
122.76
84.02
43.93
32.67
95.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S C Mehta
Non Executive Director
Parul S Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhumilan P Shinde
Independent Non Exe. Director
B C Tripathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujal A Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varsha Purandare
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayesh Hirji Shah
Independent Director
SANJAY GUPTA
Independent Director
Sitaram Kunte
Independent Director
Terje Bakken
Reports by Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
Summary
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) is the leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol (both pharma as well as industrial grade IPA) and food grade Liquid Carbon Dioxide in the country. The Company also imports and supplies IPA and other chemicals within India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture, trading and sale of bulk chemicals and value added real estate. It has manufacturing facilities at Taloja in Maharashtra, Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, Panipat, in Haryana and Dahej in Gujarat. The total current manufacturing capacity is nearly to about 3 million MT per annum. Apart from this, it leverages its robust distribution network to provide products in the Middle East, Far East, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and America.The company owns Indias most significant Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) complex which produces Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Melt, High-density AN and Low-density AN. DFPCL is Indias largest TAN (Solids) manufacturer and is also one of the worlds top 5 largest merchant TAN manufacturers. DFPCL is one of the largest producers and importers of industrial chemicals in India, with Nitric Acid and Solvents being its key flagship products. Currently, the Company remains the only manufacturer of Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) in India, enjoying a significant leadership position with 85% market share. DFPCL is the largest manufacturer of Nitric Acid in Asia, having the largest integrated nitric acid plant wi
The Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1158.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is ₹14623.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is 46.55 and 4.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is ₹450 and ₹1443.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.23%, 3 Years at 43.98%, 1 Year at 75.19%, 6 Month at 62.31%, 3 Month at 6.88% and 1 Month at -11.44%.
