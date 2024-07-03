iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Share Price

1,158.4
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,203
  • Day's High1,204
  • 52 Wk High1,443.1
  • Prev. Close1,203.2
  • Day's Low1,143.3
  • 52 Wk Low 450
  • Turnover (lac)6,871.84
  • P/E46.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value265.14
  • EPS25.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,623.39
  • Div. Yield0.71
View All Historical Data
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,203

Prev. Close

1,203.2

Turnover(Lac.)

6,871.84

Day's High

1,204

Day's Low

1,143.3

52 Week's High

1,443.1

52 Week's Low

450

Book Value

265.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,623.39

P/E

46.55

EPS

25.86

Divi. Yield

0.71

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.62%

Non-Promoter- 19.68%

Institutions: 19.68%

Non-Institutions: 34.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

126.24

126.24

135.63

130.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,049.34

2,868.63

2,591.04

1,880.36

Net Worth

3,175.58

2,994.87

2,726.67

2,010.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,289.44

1,811.31

1,707.75

3,187.27

yoy growth (%)

26.39

6.06

-46.41

54.97

Raw materials

-1,710.22

-1,178.27

-1,398.11

-2,766.11

As % of sales

74.7

65.05

81.86

86.78

Employee costs

-84.19

-88.05

-68.44

-64.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

266.2

272.36

21.93

130.93

Depreciation

-80.17

-72.98

-72.28

-50.5

Tax paid

-68.42

-63.37

8.78

-18.04

Working capital

-194.09

-110.66

-488.2

-181.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.39

6.06

-46.41

54.97

Op profit growth

-15.22

245.48

-39.82

-18.54

EBIT growth

-6.6

234.91

-46.83

6.09

Net profit growth

-5.36

580.52

-72.79

25.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,676.09

11,300.69

7,663.29

5,808.49

4,685.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,676.09

11,300.69

7,663.29

5,808.49

4,685.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

122.76

84.02

43.93

32.67

95.45

View Annually Results

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S C Mehta

Non Executive Director

Parul S Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhumilan P Shinde

Independent Non Exe. Director

B C Tripathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujal A Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varsha Purandare

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayesh Hirji Shah

Independent Director

SANJAY GUPTA

Independent Director

Sitaram Kunte

Independent Director

Terje Bakken

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

Summary

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) is the leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals such as Nitric Acid, Iso Propyl Alcohol (both pharma as well as industrial grade IPA) and food grade Liquid Carbon Dioxide in the country. The Company also imports and supplies IPA and other chemicals within India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture, trading and sale of bulk chemicals and value added real estate. It has manufacturing facilities at Taloja in Maharashtra, Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, Panipat, in Haryana and Dahej in Gujarat. The total current manufacturing capacity is nearly to about 3 million MT per annum. Apart from this, it leverages its robust distribution network to provide products in the Middle East, Far East, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and America.The company owns Indias most significant Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) complex which produces Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Melt, High-density AN and Low-density AN. DFPCL is Indias largest TAN (Solids) manufacturer and is also one of the worlds top 5 largest merchant TAN manufacturers. DFPCL is one of the largest producers and importers of industrial chemicals in India, with Nitric Acid and Solvents being its key flagship products. Currently, the Company remains the only manufacturer of Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) in India, enjoying a significant leadership position with 85% market share. DFPCL is the largest manufacturer of Nitric Acid in Asia, having the largest integrated nitric acid plant wi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd share price today?

The Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1158.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is ₹14623.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is 46.55 and 4.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is ₹450 and ₹1443.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.23%, 3 Years at 43.98%, 1 Year at 75.19%, 6 Month at 62.31%, 3 Month at 6.88% and 1 Month at -11.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.63 %
Institutions - 19.68 %
Public - 34.69 %

