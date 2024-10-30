iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Key Ratios

1,220.55
(2.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.93

23.97

-21.84

44.45

Op profit growth

41.93

105.77

-14.84

15.16

EBIT growth

50.42

124.16

-14.23

13.95

Net profit growth

69.43

358.75

-46.35

5.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.69

16.44

9.9

9.09

EBIT margin

15.23

13.36

7.38

6.73

Net profit margin

8.85

6.89

1.86

2.71

RoCE

17.78

13.23

5.82

7.64

RoNW

5.14

4.09

1.03

2

RoA

2.58

1.7

0.36

0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

57.01

39.58

9.97

18.61

Dividend per share

9

7.5

3

6

Cash EPS

36.96

18.34

-14.14

-0.06

Book value per share

322.09

263.21

244.25

231.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.86

5.73

7.28

14.95

P/CEPS

15.21

12.36

-5.13

-4,383.78

P/B

1.74

0.86

0.29

1.19

EV/EBIDTA

6.53

4.73

6.11

10.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

32.53

Tax payout

-32.1

-30.91

-13.62

-28.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

36.75

69.09

126.24

99.75

Inventory days

40.05

41.5

56.56

38.75

Creditor days

-86.27

-104.5

-99.9

-51.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.54

-4.13

-1.42

-2.33

Net debt / equity

0.6

0.86

1.26

1.67

Net debt / op. profit

1.74

2.45

5.93

6.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.62

-65.48

-70.63

-75.98

Employee costs

-6.41

-6.28

-6.53

-4.1

Other costs

-10.25

-11.77

-12.92

-10.82

