|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.93
23.97
-21.84
44.45
Op profit growth
41.93
105.77
-14.84
15.16
EBIT growth
50.42
124.16
-14.23
13.95
Net profit growth
69.43
358.75
-46.35
5.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.69
16.44
9.9
9.09
EBIT margin
15.23
13.36
7.38
6.73
Net profit margin
8.85
6.89
1.86
2.71
RoCE
17.78
13.23
5.82
7.64
RoNW
5.14
4.09
1.03
2
RoA
2.58
1.7
0.36
0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
57.01
39.58
9.97
18.61
Dividend per share
9
7.5
3
6
Cash EPS
36.96
18.34
-14.14
-0.06
Book value per share
322.09
263.21
244.25
231.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.86
5.73
7.28
14.95
P/CEPS
15.21
12.36
-5.13
-4,383.78
P/B
1.74
0.86
0.29
1.19
EV/EBIDTA
6.53
4.73
6.11
10.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
32.53
Tax payout
-32.1
-30.91
-13.62
-28.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.75
69.09
126.24
99.75
Inventory days
40.05
41.5
56.56
38.75
Creditor days
-86.27
-104.5
-99.9
-51.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.54
-4.13
-1.42
-2.33
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.86
1.26
1.67
Net debt / op. profit
1.74
2.45
5.93
6.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.62
-65.48
-70.63
-75.98
Employee costs
-6.41
-6.28
-6.53
-4.1
Other costs
-10.25
-11.77
-12.92
-10.82
