Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
126.24
126.24
135.63
130.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,049.34
2,868.63
2,591.04
1,880.36
Net Worth
3,175.58
2,994.87
2,726.67
2,010.94
Minority Interest
Debt
358.83
365.73
570.43
779.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
63.3
49.78
49.77
48.56
Total Liabilities
3,597.71
3,410.38
3,346.87
2,839.21
Fixed Assets
1,080.77
1,053.5
1,047.07
1,063.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,740.47
1,984.66
1,153
934.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.86
13.04
20.04
18.13
Networking Capital
714.89
321.07
1,084.7
721.08
Inventories
126.35
140.13
125.74
128.54
Inventory Days
20.04
25.9
Sundry Debtors
280.98
161.03
116.3
246.16
Debtor Days
18.54
49.6
Other Current Assets
733.34
470.34
1,301.2
786.97
Sundry Creditors
-187.26
-279.75
-273.62
-256.99
Creditor Days
43.62
51.78
Other Current Liabilities
-238.52
-170.68
-184.92
-183.6
Cash
41.72
38.11
42.06
102.52
Total Assets
3,597.71
3,410.38
3,346.87
2,839.21
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.