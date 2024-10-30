Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
266.2
272.36
21.93
130.93
Depreciation
-80.17
-72.98
-72.28
-50.5
Tax paid
-68.42
-63.37
8.78
-18.04
Working capital
-194.09
-110.66
-488.2
-181.46
Other operating items
Operating
-76.48
25.34
-529.77
-119.07
Capital expenditure
86.56
10.64
488.18
3.67
Free cash flow
10.08
35.99
-41.58
-115.39
Equity raised
4,334.47
3,261.53
3,046.84
2,945.09
Investing
218.92
111.49
-293.62
157.03
Financing
183.06
209.1
882.39
1,328.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
52.92
Net in cash
4,746.54
3,618.11
3,594.02
4,368.58
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
