Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,155.55
(-3.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Deepak Fertiliz. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

266.2

272.36

21.93

130.93

Depreciation

-80.17

-72.98

-72.28

-50.5

Tax paid

-68.42

-63.37

8.78

-18.04

Working capital

-194.09

-110.66

-488.2

-181.46

Other operating items

Operating

-76.48

25.34

-529.77

-119.07

Capital expenditure

86.56

10.64

488.18

3.67

Free cash flow

10.08

35.99

-41.58

-115.39

Equity raised

4,334.47

3,261.53

3,046.84

2,945.09

Investing

218.92

111.49

-293.62

157.03

Financing

183.06

209.1

882.39

1,328.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

52.92

Net in cash

4,746.54

3,618.11

3,594.02

4,368.58

Deepak Fertiliz. : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

