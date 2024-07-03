Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,589.81
8,505.15
5,650.81
4,233.41
3,392.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,589.81
8,505.15
5,650.81
4,233.41
3,392.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.48
68.83
33.88
26.96
81.27
Total Income
6,640.29
8,573.98
5,684.69
4,260.37
3,473.7
Total Expenditure
5,741.01
6,808.82
4,796.46
3,551.2
3,048.11
PBIDT
899.28
1,765.16
888.23
709.17
425.59
Interest
291.85
139.88
116.22
139.62
184.82
PBDT
607.43
1,625.28
772.01
569.55
240.77
Depreciation
231.83
170.23
179.62
160.24
160.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
182.25
463.92
176.98
69.09
6.84
Deferred Tax
-44.25
27.62
10.84
49.58
7.12
Reported Profit After Tax
237.6
963.51
404.57
290.64
66.51
Minority Interest After NP
9.88
8.29
6
3.62
1.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
227.72
955.22
398.57
287.02
64.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
227.72
955.22
398.57
287.02
64.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.04
77.61
36.4
30.37
7.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
126.24
126.24
120.59
102.68
89.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.64
20.75
15.71
16.75
12.54
PBDTM(%)
9.21
19.1
13.66
13.45
7.09
PATM(%)
3.6
11.32
7.15
6.86
1.96
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
