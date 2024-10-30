iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,181.6
(2.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,289.44

1,811.31

1,707.75

3,187.27

yoy growth (%)

26.39

6.06

-46.41

54.97

Raw materials

-1,710.22

-1,178.27

-1,398.11

-2,766.11

As % of sales

74.7

65.05

81.86

86.78

Employee costs

-84.19

-88.05

-68.44

-64.42

As % of sales

3.67

4.86

4

2.02

Other costs

-167.77

-158.95

-129.46

-171.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.32

8.77

7.58

5.36

Operating profit

327.26

386.04

111.74

185.69

OPM

14.29

21.31

6.54

5.82

Depreciation

-80.17

-72.98

-72.28

-50.5

Interest expense

-69.06

-86.6

-85.25

-70.68

Other income

88.17

45.9

67.72

66.42

Profit before tax

266.2

272.36

21.93

130.93

Taxes

-68.42

-63.37

8.78

-18.04

Tax rate

-25.7

-23.26

40.03

-13.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

197.78

208.99

30.71

112.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

197.78

208.99

30.71

112.89

yoy growth (%)

-5.36

580.52

-72.79

25.01

NPM

8.63

11.53

1.79

3.54

Deepak Fertiliz. : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

