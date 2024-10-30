Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,289.44
1,811.31
1,707.75
3,187.27
yoy growth (%)
26.39
6.06
-46.41
54.97
Raw materials
-1,710.22
-1,178.27
-1,398.11
-2,766.11
As % of sales
74.7
65.05
81.86
86.78
Employee costs
-84.19
-88.05
-68.44
-64.42
As % of sales
3.67
4.86
4
2.02
Other costs
-167.77
-158.95
-129.46
-171.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.32
8.77
7.58
5.36
Operating profit
327.26
386.04
111.74
185.69
OPM
14.29
21.31
6.54
5.82
Depreciation
-80.17
-72.98
-72.28
-50.5
Interest expense
-69.06
-86.6
-85.25
-70.68
Other income
88.17
45.9
67.72
66.42
Profit before tax
266.2
272.36
21.93
130.93
Taxes
-68.42
-63.37
8.78
-18.04
Tax rate
-25.7
-23.26
40.03
-13.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
197.78
208.99
30.71
112.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
197.78
208.99
30.71
112.89
yoy growth (%)
-5.36
580.52
-72.79
25.01
NPM
8.63
11.53
1.79
3.54
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.