Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,140
(-3.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

45.62%

45.62%

45.62%

45.45%

45.45%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

19.68%

16.14%

15.92%

16.64%

15.79%

Non-Institutions

34.68%

38.22%

38.45%

37.9%

38.75%

Total Non-Promoter

54.37%

54.37%

54.37%

54.54%

54.54%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.62%

Non-Promoter- 19.68%

Institutions: 19.68%

Non-Institutions: 34.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Deepak Fertiliz.: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

