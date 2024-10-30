|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended dividend payable for FY 2023-24 Submission of Audited Results, recommendation of dividend and appointment of Tax Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor Re-appointment of Tax Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Intimation of re-appointment of Internal Auditor under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.