Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd Board Meeting

1,172.95
(2.92%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:24:57 AM

Deepak Fertiliz. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20247 May 2024
DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended dividend payable for FY 2023-24 Submission of Audited Results, recommendation of dividend and appointment of Tax Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor Re-appointment of Tax Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Intimation of re-appointment of Internal Auditor under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015
Board Meeting1 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
DEEPAK FERTILISERS & PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Deepak Fertiliz.: Related News

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

