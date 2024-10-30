iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd AGM

1,133.6
(0.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:29:56 AM

Deepak Fertiliz. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Sep 202429 May 2024
The Board has recommended dividend payable for FY 2023-24 44th AGM of the Company decided to hold on 10th September, 2024 The register of members of the Company will remain closed from 4th September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Submission of Voting Result alongwith Scrutinizers Report on voting at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)

Deepak Fertiliz.: Related News

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

Deepak Fertilisers Q2 Profit Soars to ₹210 Crore, EBITDA Jumps 73%

29 Oct 2024|11:57 PM

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
