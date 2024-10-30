|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|29 May 2024
|The Board has recommended dividend payable for FY 2023-24 44th AGM of the Company decided to hold on 10th September, 2024 The register of members of the Company will remain closed from 4th September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Submission of Voting Result alongwith Scrutinizers Report on voting at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals has witnessed a 105% gain in the last one year, and 90% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.