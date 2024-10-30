The Board has recommended dividend payable for FY 2023-24 44th AGM of the Company decided to hold on 10th September, 2024 The register of members of the Company will remain closed from 4th September, 2024 to 10th September, 2024 Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Submission of Voting Result alongwith Scrutinizers Report on voting at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)