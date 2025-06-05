NTPC Green Energy Bags 1,000 MW Solar Project in UP

NTPC Green Energy just made a big move in Uttar Pradesh. The company won a 1,000 MW solar power project through an auction held by the state’s power utility, UPPCL. On June 4, it signed a Power Purchase Agreement at ₹2.56 per unit.

In another significant step this week, NTPC Green Energy announced it’s teaming up with Honeywell Automation India to explore the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuel.

The idea is to convert carbon dioxide captured from NTPC’s own power stations, along with green hydrogen, into aviation fuel that emits far less than traditional jet fuel.

This move not only diversifies NTPC’s clean energy portfolio but also shows that the company is thinking ahead beyond solar and wind into future-ready, low-carbon solutions.

Its net profit for Q4 jumped to ₹233 crore, nearly three times higher than the ₹81 crore it posted during the same period last year. That’s a sharp leap and reflects improved operations and demand.

Revenue was also up ₹622.3 crore for the quarter, a 22.5% increase compared to last year. It’s clear that NTPC’s renewable business is not just growing in size, but also performing better on the ground.

Looking ahead, NTPC Green Energy has big plans. The company is aiming for 40 GW of renewable capacity by FY2032. And that’s just the beginning it’s looking to scale up to a total portfolio of 60 GW across solar, wind, green hydrogen, and now SAF.

It’s also betting big on pumped hydro storage about 14 GW of it which could roll out over the next 6 to 9 years. That kind of capacity would make a huge difference in balancing the grid and providing steady clean energy around the clock.

