iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NTPC Green Energy Bags 1,000 MW Solar Project in UP

5 Jun 2025 , 12:28 PM

NTPC Green Energy just made a big move in Uttar Pradesh. The company won a 1,000 MW solar power project through an auction held by the state’s power utility, UPPCL. On June 4, it signed a Power Purchase Agreement at ₹2.56 per unit.

In another significant step this week, NTPC Green Energy announced it’s teaming up with Honeywell Automation India to explore the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuel.

The idea is to convert carbon dioxide captured from NTPC’s own power stations, along with green hydrogen, into aviation fuel that emits far less than traditional jet fuel.

This move not only diversifies NTPC’s clean energy portfolio but also shows that the company is thinking ahead beyond solar and wind into future-ready, low-carbon solutions.

Its net profit for Q4 jumped to ₹233 crore, nearly three times higher than the ₹81 crore it posted during the same period last year. That’s a sharp leap and reflects improved operations and demand.

Revenue was also up ₹622.3 crore for the quarter, a 22.5% increase compared to last year. It’s clear that NTPC’s renewable business is not just growing in size, but also performing better on the ground.

Looking ahead, NTPC Green Energy has big plans. The company is aiming for 40 GW of renewable capacity by FY2032. And that’s just the beginning it’s looking to scale up to a total portfolio of 60 GW across solar, wind, green hydrogen, and now SAF.

It’s also betting big on pumped hydro storage about 14 GW of it which could roll out over the next 6 to 9 years. That kind of capacity would make a huge difference in balancing the grid and providing steady clean energy around the clock.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • NTPC Green Energy
  • solar project
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.