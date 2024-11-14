NTPC Green Energy Ltd Summary

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated April 7, 2022, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Companys main business is to to carry on power generation through non-conventional / renewable energy sources in wind, hydro, solar, tidal, geothermal, biomass, wave, waste, hybrid and other production of green molecules etc. Their renewable energy portfolio encompasses solar and wind power assets with presence across multiple locations in more than six states. The Company in year 2023, has acquired 15 renewable assets with a combined capacity of 2,861 MW, as well as equity shareholding in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, from the Corporate Promoter, NTPC Limited. The wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited launched its first wind project, with a capacity of 50 MW, in Dayapar, in Bhuj District of Gujarat. The Company and Indian Oil Corporation Limited incorporated a joint venture company Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Private Limited (INGEL) for developing grid connected and off-grid renewable energy-based power projects in 2022-23. In 2024, the Company has commissioned a 40 MW solar photovoltaic project in Ayodhya. NTPC Renewable Energy Limited further created a milestone with the launching of first solar plant in Chhatargarh, Rajasthan with a capacity of 150 MW. The Company is planning an IPO by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 10000 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.