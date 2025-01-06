NTPC Green Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5,719.61
4,719.61
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
544.91
174.44
Net Worth
6,264.52
4,894.05
Minority Interest
Debt
8,293.63
5,173.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,055.13
1,470.57
Total Liabilities
16,613.28
11,538.56
Fixed Assets
15,468.07
14,902.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,444.56
1,094.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
825.17
383.45
Networking Capital
-1,594.49
-4,852.37
Inventories
24.69
11.79
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
690.41
325.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
224.32
534.08
Sundry Creditors
-973.9
-1,114.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,560.01
-4,609.02
Cash
469.97
10.14
Total Assets
16,613.28
11,538.56
This is among the tenders floated for developing 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar projects across the country.Read More
This implies that roughly 183 million of the company's shares, which were previously locked in and not allowed to be sold, will now be available for purchase.Read More
The deal was an auction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) held on 9 December 2024.Read More
The market capitalisation of NTPC's green energy division reached Rs 1 lakh crore on the same day that its shares were listed.Read More
In addition to debt repayment and other basic business needs, the Rs 10,000 crore IPO proceeds will be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.Read More
The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.Read More
The IPO saw 2.42 times subscription overall.Read More
As announced by CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, it is likely to generate 106,000 jobs and bring ₹20,620 crore worth of financial benefits over 25 years.Read More
The company is a central public sector enterprise with 'Maharatna' status that is into renewable energy projects like solar and wind across six states.Read More
NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a Maharatna PSU and subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, focuses on renewable energy assets, including solar and wind power projects.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.