NGEL, VOC Port ink MoU to establish green hydrogen fuelling station at Tuticorin Port

8 Sep 2025 , 12:09 PM

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), the renewable arm of NTPC, has signed an MoU with the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, to scale up green energy adoption at the port.

The partnership will see NGEL set up a green hydrogen fuelling station at VOC Port and deploy hydrogen-powered trucks to support port operations. The initiative is designed to gradually replace diesel-run trucks with cleaner alternatives, aligning with India’s broader push toward decarbonisation and energy security.

NTPC has already been experimenting with hydrogen use across the country. A blending project in Surat has been running for over two years, and mobility pilots have been rolled out in Leh, Greater Noida, Bhubaneswar and Kandla Port.

Alongside these efforts, NGEL is also building a green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam and has laid out a roadmap to achieve 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, supported by large-scale storage solutions.

As of September 8, 2025, at 11:58 am, NTPC Green Energy shares are trading at ₹103.35, which is a 0.68% dip or down by ₹0.71. NTPC Green Energy shares have gained 8.66% in the last six months, dipped 19% in the year-to-date, and down 15% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

