NTPC Green Energy board okays 50:50 JV with GAIL

16 Jan 2026 , 12:31 PM

NTPC Green Energy Ltd announced that its board of directors has approved a joint venture agreement for incorporation of a 50:50 joint venture company with GAIL (India) Ltd.

At around 11.52 AM, NTPC Green Energy was trading 0.32% lower at ₹91.46, against the previous close of ₹91.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹92.40, and ₹90.90, respectively.

The JV will undertake Renewable Energy Projects, subject to approvals from the Ministry of Power, DIPAM or other statutory authorities, as may be applicable.

GAIL India’s shares remain unchanged in today’s session so far.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, NTPC Green Energy posted a 131.60% y-o-y increase in its net profit at ₹88 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit was reported at ₹38 Crore.

Earlier in December, the business also announced that it has started commercial operations of 37.295 MW solar capacity at its Khavda solar energy project in Gujarat. It became commercially operational on December 18, 2025. With this, the commercial renewable capacity of the group stands at 7,889.35 MW. 

NTPC Green Energy is a subsidiary of state-owned power business NTPC. It is an umbrella company for green business initiatives of NTPC.

