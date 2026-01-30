iifl-logo

NTPC Green Energy Q3 Profit Falls 73% to ₹17.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 29%

30 Jan 2026 , 11:24 AM

NTPC Green Energy Ltd on Thursday, January 29, reported a net profit of ₹17.5 crore for the third quarter, marking a 73 percent year on year decline compared with ₹65.6 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue for the quarter rose 29.4 percent to ₹653.3 crore, up from ₹505 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation increased 33.8 percent year on year to ₹567 crore from ₹424 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter improved to 86.8 percent, compared with 84 percent in the year ago period.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd functions as the umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC. The company undertakes green energy projects through both organic and inorganic routes and aims to play a key role in NTPC’s renewable energy expansion, with a target of achieving 60 gigawatt capacity by FY32.

During FY25, the company completed its initial public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of 92,63,29,669 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The IPO raised a total of ₹10,000 crore, and the company’s equity shares were subsequently listed on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange on November 27, 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

