NTPC Green Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

124.31
(0.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|09:59:56 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,082.29

954.28

1,008.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,082.29

954.28

1,008.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

50.45

62.24

12.82

Total Income

1,132.74

1,016.52

1,021.14

Total Expenditure

150.73

122.42

93.71

PBIDT

982.01

894.1

927.43

Interest

377.82

354.88

335.69

PBDT

604.2

539.22

591.74

Depreciation

357.83

331.82

310.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

71.07

70.84

72.63

Reported Profit After Tax

175.3

136.56

208.16

Minority Interest After NP

-1.35

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

176.65

136.56

208.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

176.65

136.56

208.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.3

0.24

0.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

7,500

5,719.61

4,719.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

90.73

93.69

91.97

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

16.19

14.31

20.64

NTPC Green Energy Ltd: Related NEWS

NTPC Green Arm Secures 1000 MW Solar Project

NTPC Green Arm Secures 1000 MW Solar Project

6 Jan 2025|04:10 PM

This is among the tenders floated for developing 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar projects across the country.

Read More
NTPC Green Energy Shares Fall 3% After Lock-in Ends

NTPC Green Energy Shares Fall 3% After Lock-in Ends

26 Dec 2024|12:38 PM

This implies that roughly 183 million of the company's shares, which were previously locked in and not allowed to be sold, will now be available for purchase.

Read More
NTPC Secures 500 MW Solar Project in SECI Auction

NTPC Secures 500 MW Solar Project in SECI Auction

11 Dec 2024|12:39 PM

The deal was an auction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) held on 9 December 2024.

Read More
NTPC Green Shares Surge on Solar Project News

NTPC Green Shares Surge on Solar Project News

28 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

The market capitalisation of NTPC's green energy division reached Rs 1 lakh crore on the same day that its shares were listed.

Read More
NTPC Green Shares Close 9% Higher than the Listing Price

NTPC Green Shares Close 9% Higher than the Listing Price

27 Nov 2024|03:41 PM

In addition to debt repayment and other basic business needs, the Rs 10,000 crore IPO proceeds will be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.

Read More
NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.

Read More
NTPC Green Energy shares listed at 3% premium

NTPC Green Energy shares listed at 3% premium

27 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

The IPO saw 2.42 times subscription overall.

Read More
NTPC Green Energy, AP Collaborate on ₹2 Lakh Crore Green Energy Project

NTPC Green Energy, AP Collaborate on ₹2 Lakh Crore Green Energy Project

25 Nov 2024|12:43 AM

As announced by CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, it is likely to generate 106,000 jobs and bring ₹20,620 crore worth of financial benefits over 25 years.

Read More
NTPC Green Energy IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

NTPC Green Energy IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

22 Nov 2024|12:27 PM

The company is a central public sector enterprise with 'Maharatna' status that is into renewable energy projects like solar and wind across six states.

Read More
NTPC Green Energy IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

NTPC Green Energy IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a Maharatna PSU and subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, focuses on renewable energy assets, including solar and wind power projects.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR NTPC Green Energy Ltd

