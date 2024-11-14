NTPC Green Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,082.29
954.28
1,008.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,082.29
954.28
1,008.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
50.45
62.24
12.82
Total Income
1,132.74
1,016.52
1,021.14
Total Expenditure
150.73
122.42
93.71
PBIDT
982.01
894.1
927.43
Interest
377.82
354.88
335.69
PBDT
604.2
539.22
591.74
Depreciation
357.83
331.82
310.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
71.07
70.84
72.63
Reported Profit After Tax
175.3
136.56
208.16
Minority Interest After NP
-1.35
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
176.65
136.56
208.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
176.65
136.56
208.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.3
0.24
0.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
7,500
5,719.61
4,719.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
90.73
93.69
91.97
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.19
14.31
20.64
This is among the tenders floated for developing 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar projects across the country.Read More
This implies that roughly 183 million of the company's shares, which were previously locked in and not allowed to be sold, will now be available for purchase.Read More
The deal was an auction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) held on 9 December 2024.Read More
The market capitalisation of NTPC's green energy division reached Rs 1 lakh crore on the same day that its shares were listed.Read More
In addition to debt repayment and other basic business needs, the Rs 10,000 crore IPO proceeds will be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.Read More
The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.Read More
The IPO saw 2.42 times subscription overall.Read More
As announced by CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, it is likely to generate 106,000 jobs and bring ₹20,620 crore worth of financial benefits over 25 years.Read More
The company is a central public sector enterprise with 'Maharatna' status that is into renewable energy projects like solar and wind across six states.Read More
NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a Maharatna PSU and subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, focuses on renewable energy assets, including solar and wind power projects.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.