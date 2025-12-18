NTPC Green Energy Commissions 37.9 MW Solar Capacity at Khavda Project in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd has commenced commercial operations of 37.925 MW of solar power capacity at its Khavda solar energy project in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, December 17. The newly operational capacity is part of the fifth phase of the 300 MW Khavda Solar project, which forms a component of the larger 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V project being executed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The company said this part-capacity will be considered commercially operational from December 18, 2025. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy.

With the commissioning of this solar capacity, the NTPC Green Energy group’s commercial renewable energy capacity has increased to 7,889.335 MW, while the group’s total installed capacity has risen to 7,927.26 MW. The Khavda project is located in Gujarat’s Kutch district, which has emerged as a key centre for large-scale renewable energy development due to favourable solar irradiation levels and robust power evacuation infrastructure.

NTPC Green Energy is the renewable energy arm of state-owned NTPC Ltd and has been steadily expanding its solar and hybrid power portfolio as part of its broader strategy to support India’s clean energy transition. The company continues to add new renewable capacity across multiple regions in line with national targets for sustainable and low-carbon power generation.

On the financial front, NTPC Green Energy reported a strong year-on-year growth in profitability for the September quarter. Net profit rose 131.6 percent to ₹88 crore, compared with ₹38 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 21.5 percent to ₹612.3 crore from ₹503.8 crore, while EBITDA grew 26 percent to ₹529.6 crore from ₹420.2 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin improved to 86.5 percent during the quarter, compared with 83.4 percent in Q2FY25, indicating improved operational efficiency.

In a separate operational update earlier this month, the company announced the commencement of commercial power supply of 6.6 MW capacity from its 100 MW hybrid renewable energy project in Bhuj, Gujarat. The announcement was made on December 10.

