SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹274.95
Prev. Close₹264.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.27
Day's High₹278.05
Day's Low₹271.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-20.65
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
2.32
2.32
2.32
2.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.59
-0.58
3.33
Net Worth
1.71
1.73
1.74
5.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.59
0.58
0
0
yoy growth (%)
1.8
0
-100
1.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.45
-0.34
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-3.91
-0.36
-1.01
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-3.5
-0.23
-0.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.8
0
-100
1.52
Op profit growth
-101.24
290.05
-37.5
167.32
EBIT growth
-99.77
961.18
-63.57
-906.64
Net profit growth
-99.77
961.18
-63.57
2,919.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ramesh Kumar Haritwal
Director
Mathangi Ramanujam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hariom Pandey
Independent Director
Manojit Dash
Independent Director
Shalabh Jalan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HG Industries Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorported as a private limited, Himalaya Granites (HGL) was promoted by M P Valusami, M Vijan, M P Balkrishna, S Susindran and R Gunasekaran to set up a 100% export-oriented granite processing unit. However, the unit was sold to S P Mittal and R Mittal of the Greenply group in 1991. Commercial production of monuments, tombstones, and memorials started form Aug.91. HGL was then converted into a public limited company and given its present name in 1994.The company tapped the capital market in Dec.94 to fund the expansion of its existing unit and to implement a backward integration project to acquire and develop granite quarries and to procure quarrying and material handling equipment.Its products are exported to the UK, the US, Germany, Japan, Canada, Ireland, etc. HGL is the winner of the CAPEXIL Certificate of Merit for two successive years (1992-93 and 1993-94). The company has also started exports of rough granite blocks from its own quarries.In 1997-98 the company increased its installed capacity of Granite Monuments by 14500 Sq Mtrs there by taking the installed capacity to 26500 Sq Mtrs.
