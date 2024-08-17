iifl-logo-icon 1
HG Industries Ltd Merged Share Price

278
(4.97%)
Nov 21, 2023|12:00:00 AM

HG Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

274.95

Prev. Close

264.85

Turnover(Lac.)

61.27

Day's High

278.05

Day's Low

271.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-20.65

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

128.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HG Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

HG Industries Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

HG Industries Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 25.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HG Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

2.32

2.32

2.32

2.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.61

-0.59

-0.58

3.33

Net Worth

1.71

1.73

1.74

5.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.59

0.58

0

0

yoy growth (%)

1.8

0

-100

1.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.45

-0.34

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-3.91

-0.36

-1.01

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-3.5

-0.23

-0.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.8

0

-100

1.52

Op profit growth

-101.24

290.05

-37.5

167.32

EBIT growth

-99.77

961.18

-63.57

-906.64

Net profit growth

-99.77

961.18

-63.57

2,919.87

HG Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HG Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ramesh Kumar Haritwal

Director

Mathangi Ramanujam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hariom Pandey

Independent Director

Manojit Dash

Independent Director

Shalabh Jalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HG Industries Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorported as a private limited, Himalaya Granites (HGL) was promoted by M P Valusami, M Vijan, M P Balkrishna, S Susindran and R Gunasekaran to set up a 100% export-oriented granite processing unit. However, the unit was sold to S P Mittal and R Mittal of the Greenply group in 1991. Commercial production of monuments, tombstones, and memorials started form Aug.91. HGL was then converted into a public limited company and given its present name in 1994.The company tapped the capital market in Dec.94 to fund the expansion of its existing unit and to implement a backward integration project to acquire and develop granite quarries and to procure quarrying and material handling equipment.Its products are exported to the UK, the US, Germany, Japan, Canada, Ireland, etc. HGL is the winner of the CAPEXIL Certificate of Merit for two successive years (1992-93 and 1993-94). The company has also started exports of rough granite blocks from its own quarries.In 1997-98 the company increased its installed capacity of Granite Monuments by 14500 Sq Mtrs there by taking the installed capacity to 26500 Sq Mtrs.
