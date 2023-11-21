HG Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
2.32
2.32
2.32
2.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.59
-0.58
3.33
Net Worth
1.71
1.73
1.74
5.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.78
1.73
1.74
5.65
Fixed Assets
1.46
1.18
1.29
1.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.35
0.14
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.12
0.03
0
3.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.44
0.2
0.16
4.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.27
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
6.16
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.16
-0.16
-0.14
Cash
0.02
0.38
0.45
0.31
Total Assets
1.77
1.73
1.74
5.65
