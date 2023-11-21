iifl-logo-icon 1
HG Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

278
(4.97%)
Nov 21, 2023|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

2.32

2.32

2.32

2.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.61

-0.59

-0.58

3.33

Net Worth

1.71

1.73

1.74

5.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.78

1.73

1.74

5.65

Fixed Assets

1.46

1.18

1.29

1.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.35

0.14

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.12

0.03

0

3.93

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.44

0.2

0.16

4.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.27

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

6.16

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.16

-0.16

-0.14

Cash

0.02

0.38

0.45

0.31

Total Assets

1.77

1.73

1.74

5.65

