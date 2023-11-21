HG Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-3.91
-0.36
-1.01
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-3.5
-0.23
-0.81
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-7.53
-0.72
-1.98
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.67
-0.3
Free cash flow
-0.13
-7.53
-2.39
-2.28
Equity raised
-1.16
6.67
7.41
9.45
Investing
0.14
-0.12
0.12
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.15
-0.97
5.14
7.17
