HG Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

278
(4.97%)
Nov 21, 2023|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR HG Industries Ltd Merged

HG Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-3.91

-0.36

-1.01

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-3.5

-0.23

-0.81

Other operating items

Operating

-0.13

-7.53

-0.72

-1.98

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.67

-0.3

Free cash flow

-0.13

-7.53

-2.39

-2.28

Equity raised

-1.16

6.67

7.41

9.45

Investing

0.14

-0.12

0.12

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.15

-0.97

5.14

7.17

