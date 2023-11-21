Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.59
0.58
0
0
yoy growth (%)
1.8
0
-100
1.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.45
-0.34
-0.31
As % of sales
72.36
78.48
0
3,900.22
Other costs
-0.11
-3.94
-0.63
-1.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.58
679.14
0
15,845
Operating profit
0.04
-3.82
-0.97
-1.56
OPM
8.05
-657.62
0
-19,645.23
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.02
0.73
0.7
Profit before tax
0
-3.91
-0.36
-1.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-3.91
-0.36
-1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-3.91
-0.36
-1.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.77
961.18
-63.57
2,919.87
NPM
-1.47
-673.84
0
-12,694.39
