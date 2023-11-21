iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HG Industries Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

278
(4.97%)
Nov 21, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HG Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.59

0.58

0

0

yoy growth (%)

1.8

0

-100

1.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.45

-0.34

-0.31

As % of sales

72.36

78.48

0

3,900.22

Other costs

-0.11

-3.94

-0.63

-1.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.58

679.14

0

15,845

Operating profit

0.04

-3.82

-0.97

-1.56

OPM

8.05

-657.62

0

-19,645.23

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.02

0.73

0.7

Profit before tax

0

-3.91

-0.36

-1.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-3.91

-0.36

-1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-3.91

-0.36

-1.01

yoy growth (%)

-99.77

961.18

-63.57

2,919.87

NPM

-1.47

-673.84

0

-12,694.39

HG Industries Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR HG Industries Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.