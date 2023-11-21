TO THE MEMBERS OF HG INDUSTRIES LIMITED

REPORT ONTHE AUDIT OFTHE FINANCIALSTATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of HG INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly Himalaya Granites Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income, and Notes to the financial Statements), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (thefinancial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, find AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities underthose Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the aud it of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were the most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Deferred Tax Liabilities (Note 11) Principal Audit Procedures The Company has recognized deferred tax liabilities (net) of INR 1.33 lacs on the provision for gratuity & leave and netting of deferred tax liability on difference in Written down value of fixed assets as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the Income Tax Act, 1961. • Evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over recognition and assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets on Business loss and unabsorbed depreciation. The deferred tax asset is recognised as it is considered to be recoverable based on the Companys projected taxable profits in the forthcoming years considering the stability and improvements in the business conditions and current and likely future state of the industry. Under Indian Accounting Standard 12 Income Taxes the carrying amount of a deferred tax asset is required to be reviewed at the end of each reporting period. The future taxable profit projections involve several key assumptions including past trends, expected demand and stability and improvement in the business conditions and current and likely future state of the industry. We considered this a key audit matter as the amount of deferred tax assets is material to the financial statements and significant management judgement is required in assessing its recoverability based on significant assumptions underlying the forecast of future taxable profits. Further, recoverability of deferred tax assets depends on the achievement of Companys future business plan. • Reviewed the Companys accounting policy in respect of recognizing deferred tax assets on Business loss and unabsorbed depreciation. • Evaluated whether the business loss and unabsorbed depreciation is legally available to the Company for the period, considering the provisions of Income-tax Act 1961. • Reviewed the setoff of carryforward Business loss and unabsorbed depreciation in the past. • Assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying profit projections made by management, by reviewing the past trends and relevant economic and industry indicators. • Reviewed the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements with regards to deferred taxes. Based on the above procedures performed by us, we considered the managements assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets is reasonable.

INFORMATION OTHERTHAN THE FINANCIALSTATEMENT AND AUDITORS REPORTTHEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary action as applicable under the request laws & regulations

Reporting under this section is not applicable as no other information is obtained at the date of this auditors report

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGE WITH GOVERNANCE FORTHE FINANCIALSTATEMENT

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FORTHE AUDITOFTHE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurances about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also,

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the standalonefinancial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significant in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communications.

REPORTON OTHER LEGALAND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by the law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from ourexamination ofthose books.

c The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us:

i. There were no pending litigations which would impact the financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (eitherfrom borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are materia I either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(h) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provision of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For S.P.Shaw & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No. 314229E Place of Signature : Kolkata (S P Shaw) Partner Dated : 26th May, 2022 Membership No. 051927 UDIN: 22051927AJQGXI2557

Annexure ‘Ato the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of even date), we report that,

i In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE & relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment, and right to use assets have been physically verified by the management according to designed process to cover all the items every year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Assets. The discrepancies, noticed on such physical verification had been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The company does not hold any physical inventories. Hence, clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has been sanctioned working capital (i.e overdraft facilities) in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The returns filed at quarter end filed with bank are in agreement with books of accounts of company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any investments. Also, it has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a), 3(iii) (c) to 3 (iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loan or guarantee or provided any security covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the companies act 2013 in respect of the investments made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any deposits are outstanding during the year. There are no deemed deposits under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax. Goods and Services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regular in depositing during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no dues outstanding of income-tax, goods and service tax, value added tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom and cess on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a) According to the records examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any, financial institution, banks, government, or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a),(c),(d),(e),(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) Based on the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

x. a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares Duringthe financial year companies has issued non - Convertible debentures as per the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there is no whistle blower complaint received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. Accordingly, the reporting under the clause 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS. (Refer Note No. 29 to the financial statements).

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d)ofthe Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for theyear.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HG Industries Limited (the Company) as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud orerror.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONSOF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIALREPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.