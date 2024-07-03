iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Quarterly Results

1,772.05
(-0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

26,880.02

28,879.27

27,907.33

24,083.15

21,559.52

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5,044.05

7,448.16

5,337.2

4,264.78

4,461.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

2,868.5

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5,044.05

4,579.66

5,337.2

4,264.78

4,461.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.37

37.47

26.66

21.46

22.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

740

710

653

627

605

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

944.06

993.98

993.96

993.83

993.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

83.92

104.92

85.68

80.02

83.28

PBDTM(%)

40.46

61.95

44.7

38.72

42.92

PATM(%)

30.42

46.72

34.58

28.99

32.24

Kotak Mah. Bank: Related NEWS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.