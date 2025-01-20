iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kotak Mahindra logs 10% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

20 Jan 2025 , 08:55 AM

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,305 Crore for the third quarter of FY 2025. Last year, the lender made a net profit of ₹3,005 Crore. The profit amount is slightly better than the street expectation of ₹3,287.5 Crore.

The bank announced that Net Interest Income (NII) also increased by 10% y-o-y to ₹7,196 Crore compared to street estimates of ₹7,147.70 Crore.

The private sector lender’s net interest margin (NIM) came in at 4.93% for the quarter under review.

The lender stated that asset quality remained under stress. Its Gross NPA stood at 1.50% against 1.49% in the previous quarter. On the other hand, Net NPA stood at 0.41%.

CASA deposits climbed by 15% year on year to ₹4.58 Lakh Crore, with a CASA ratio of 42.3% for the quarter.

The operating profit of the bank for the quarter under review was reported at ₹5,181 Crore in Q3FY25 against ₹4,566 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. For YTD, profit increased to ₹15,534 Crore, locking growth of 10% y-o-y, against ₹14,126 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Lender’s credit-deposit ratio for the December quarter was reported at 87.40%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Kotak mahindra
  • Kotak Mahindra Net Profit
  • Kotak Mahindra News
  • Kotak Mahindra Q3 Results
  • Kotak Mahindra Results
  • Kotak Mahindra Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.