Kotak Mahindra logs 10% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,305 Crore for the third quarter of FY 2025. Last year, the lender made a net profit of ₹3,005 Crore. The profit amount is slightly better than the street expectation of ₹3,287.5 Crore.
The bank announced that Net Interest Income (NII) also increased by 10% y-o-y to ₹7,196 Crore compared to street estimates of ₹7,147.70 Crore.
The private sector lender’s net interest margin (NIM) came in at 4.93% for the quarter under review.
The lender stated that asset quality remained under stress. Its Gross NPA stood at 1.50% against 1.49% in the previous quarter. On the other hand, Net NPA stood at 0.41%.
CASA deposits climbed by 15% year on year to ₹4.58 Lakh Crore, with a CASA ratio of 42.3% for the quarter.
The operating profit of the bank for the quarter under review was reported at ₹5,181 Crore in Q3FY25 against ₹4,566 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. For YTD, profit increased to ₹15,534 Crore, locking growth of 10% y-o-y, against ₹14,126 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.
Lender’s credit-deposit ratio for the December quarter was reported at 87.40%.
