Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,756.2
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

25.88%

25.88%

25.89%

25.91%

25.92%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

61.31%

60.88%

61.02%

61.14%

61.01%

Non-Institutions

12.8%

13.22%

13.07%

12.93%

13.06%

Total Non-Promoter

74.11%

74.1%

74.09%

74.08%

74.07%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.88%

Non-Promoter- 61.31%

Institutions: 61.31%

Non-Institutions: 12.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

