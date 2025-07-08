iifl-logo
Kotak Mahindra Bank posts 14% y-o-y growth in Q1 advances

8 Jul 2025 , 02:53 PM

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced a steady set of numbers in its business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company logged a healthy upside in both advances and deposits on a year-on-year basis. This indicates a sustained traction across retail and corporate banking segments within the company.

For the quarter ended June 2025, net advances stood at ₹4.45 Lakh Crore. This was 14% higher than ₹3.90 Lakh Crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter. On a sequential basis, lending activity registered a 4.2% growth against ₹4.27 Lakh Crore in the previous quarter ended March 2025.

The bank’s end-of-period (EOP) total deposits increased to ₹5.13 Lakh Crore, higher by 14.6% against ₹4.47 Lakh Crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, this was 2.8% higher than ₹4.99 Lakh Crore in Q4FY25.

The bank’s average total deposits stood at ₹4.92 Lakh Crore, registering a 12.90% year-on-year growth. It was 5% higher on a sequential basis. 

The bank’s low-cost deposit witnessed stable growth. Average current and savings account (CASA) deposits jumped 4.2% YoY to ₹1.92 Lakh Crore and were up 2.1% against the previous quarter.

However, end-of-period CASA logged a 2.2% on a QoQ basis, declining to ₹2.10 Lakh Crore. However, it remained 7.9% higher against the previous corresponding period.

