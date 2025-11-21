Kotak Mahindra Bank board to consider stock split proposal today

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that the bank’s board will meet today to consider a stock split. The company has not yet announced the record date.

Currently, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have a face value of ₹5 each. Previously, the company has undertaken a stock split and issued bonus shares to shareholders.

At around 12.24 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank was trading marginally higher at ₹2,099.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,098.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,105.90, and ₹2,085.20, respectively.

In 2010, the bank announced a stock split by reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹5. In 2015, the business also issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

A company generally carries out a stock split to increase the number of shares outstanding. This improves the liquidity and makes the stock more affordable.

Apart from this, Kotak Mahindra Bank also rewarded shareholders with bonus issue in July 2015, where it approved one bonus share for every share held.

Over the last 11 fiscal years since 2015, Kotak has announced dividends in 10 years.

The company first announced a dividend on June 25, 2001 of ₹1.8 per share.

