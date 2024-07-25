iifl-logo-icon 1
1,756.2
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,400₹0.050%75,2000%
--1,450₹0.05-66.66%14,000-28.57%
800-60%₹2777.78%1,480₹0.05-66.66%22,400-15.15%
--1,500₹0.05-75%1,90,000-5.56%
--1,540₹0.05-85.71%30,000-5.06%
00%₹265.40.01%1,550₹0.05-87.5%9,600-41.46%
--1,560₹0.05-85.71%27,600-42.97%
00%₹195.150%1,580₹0.05-87.5%37,600-18.96%
5,2000%₹1410%1,600₹0.05-87.5%2,77,600-18.64%
--1,620₹0.05-90%36,000-3.22%
8000%₹129.650%1,630₹0.05-88.88%27,200-4.22%
1,2000%₹125.30%1,640₹0.05-91.66%36,000-5.26%
1,6000%₹880%1,650₹0.05-91.66%81,200-35.14%
8,0000%₹11840.47%1,660₹0.05-93.33%56,400-25%
00%₹116.20%1,670₹0.05-94.11%22,000-8.33%
7,2000%₹87.4512.33%1,680₹0.05-95.23%60,800-33.33%
--1,690₹0.05-95.65%27,200-25.27%
50,000-2.34%₹7869.93%1,700₹0.05-96.87%4,87,200-22.02%
5,2000%₹35.90.56%1,710₹0.05-97.67%56,800-21.11%
16,000-14.89%₹59.85124.15%1,720₹0.1-96%73,600-41.58%
13,600-35.84%₹34.484.94%1,730₹0.05-98.66%76,00025.82%
52,400-32.12%₹39.2273.33%1,740₹0.05-99.21%79,600-56.35%
1,24,400-68.55%₹28433.33%1,750₹0.25-97.69%1,52,400-62.68%
1,08,400-63.42%₹18429.41%1,760₹0.1-99.47%76,000-54.43%
66,400-69.92%₹327.65%1,770₹0.05-99.82%31,200-33.33%
1,00,800-74.04%₹0.05-96.29%1,780₹0.8-97.82%58,400-50.50%
1,04,000-40.09%₹0.05-95.23%1,790₹15-67.39%44,800-19.42%
5,89,600-32.66%₹0.05-92.85%1,800₹24.4-56.54%2,38,400-40.45%
71,600-32.70%₹0.05-90%1,810₹31.6-51.93%37,600-19.65%
3,85,600-6.49%₹0.05-85.71%1,820₹43.7-43.06%1,55,200-18.31%
2,18,800-8.22%₹0.05-80%1,830₹54.4-36.37%60,000-13.79%
10,33,600-1.22%₹0.05-66.66%1,840₹67.7-29.36%1,07,600-8.50%
5,68,400-10.68%₹0.05-75%1,850₹84.35-19.93%65,600-12.29%
5,09,200-3.34%₹0.05-66.66%1,860₹87-25%67,200-15.57%
1,02,000-29.75%₹0.1-33.33%1,870₹110.70%21,6000%
3,37,600-2.42%₹0.05-50%1,880₹113.6-11.28%18,400-2.12%
95,600-4.78%₹0.05-66.66%1,890₹125-0.79%18,400-2.12%
5,90,000-22.20%₹0.05-66.66%1,900₹126.75-18.46%2,13,600-14.56%
46,000-5.73%₹0.05-66.66%1,910₹103.452.37%10,8000%
94,400-18.33%₹0.05-80%1,920₹159.1-6.87%26,8000%
43,600-18.04%₹0.05-50%1,930--
54,000-24.15%₹0.05-50%1,940₹180.950%8,4000%
1,53,200-9.24%₹0.05-66.66%1,950--
1,77,200-3.06%₹0.05-66.66%1,960₹122.30%4000%
32,400-19%₹0.05-66.66%1,980₹220.10%00%
3,06,800-7.81%₹0.050%2,000₹2355%5,600-41.66%
1,12,4000%₹0.05-50%2,020₹2540%3,2000%
2,28,000-0.17%₹0.050%2,040₹2740%4000%
2,04,4000%₹0.050%2,080₹304.750%2,4000%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

