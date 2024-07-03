Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
66,366.58
47,375.52
42,083.47
40,571.44
38,214.98
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
347.96
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12,876.01
10,358.62
8,197.57
7,400.88
6,688.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
986.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12,876.01
10,358.62
8,197.57
7,400.88
5,701.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
64.8
52.17
41.34
37.66
35.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
627
540
467
412
338
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
993.83
993.04
991.95
990.24
955.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
81.4
79.01
78.34
79.77
84.64
PBDTM(%)
41.59
45.26
43.61
39.42
36.32
PATM(%)
30.99
33.97
32.41
29.55
26.57
