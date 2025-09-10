Kotak Bank shares gain on block deal worth ₹6,256 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares jumped as much as 1% in the morning session on September 10, after a block deal took place as Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui has likely offloaded its entire holding.

This was a major block deal for Kotak Bank. In the large trade, about 3.22 Crore shares changed hands worth ₹6,256 Crore. These shares changed hands at ₹1,941 per share.

The company’s about 1.62% total outstanding equity traded in 31 blocks.

At around 12.36 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank was trading 0.75% higher at ₹1,975.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,960.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,988.90, and ₹1,968.40, respectively.

The reports suggested that Sumitomo Mitsui was about to offload 1.65% stake in the company. It is planning to use such funds generated from the deal for Yes Bank deal.

Last month, RBI extended its approval to Sumitomo for acquisition of up to 24.99% stake in Yes Bank. The Reserve Bank of India also noted that SMBC would not be treated as a “promoter” of Yes Bank after this deal.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a 7% y-o-y decline in its standalone net profit at ₹3,282 Crore. In the year ago period, the business registered a net profit of ₹3,520 Crore.

