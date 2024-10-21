iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Kotak Mah. Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11,277.85

6,861.58

566.13

1,594.63

Other operating items

Operating

11,277.85

6,861.58

566.13

1,594.63

Capital expenditure

236.89

1,310.04

268.3

787.46

Free cash flow

11,514.74

8,171.62

834.43

2,382.09

Equity raised

49,860.24

37,426.04

25,739.46

21,064.58

Investing

-6,186.03

22,601.11

3,174.56

-3,388.88

Financing

2,96,189.02

2,24,127.46

1,34,962.01

1,04,468.02

Dividends paid

114.21

91.84

82.07

63.08

Net in cash

3,51,492.18

2,92,418.07

1,64,792.54

1,24,588.89

Kotak Mah. Bank : related Articles

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

