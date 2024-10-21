Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.88
18.7
39.5
32.45
Dividend per share
0.6
0.5
0.9
0.8
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
209.09
181.88
286.86
247.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
32.44
36.41
16.62
11.98
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
4.17
3.74
2.28
1.57
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
4.66
5.03
4.39
4.15
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.Read More
