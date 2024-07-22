Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 5% decline in its consolidated net profit, registering Rs 15,138 crore on Friday.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 16,175 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting a 35% increase year-on-year.

JSW Steel: On Friday, steel major JSW Steel reported a 64% decline in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 845 crore, for the first quarter.

Yes Bank: YES Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 502.43 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, marking a 47% increase year-on-year.

Vedanta: On Friday, metal giant Vedanta announced the closure of its qualified institutional placement by allocating 19.32 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 440 per share.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods nearly tripled its net profit to Rs 263 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024, compared to Rs 88 crore in the same quarter last year.

HDFC Life: HDFC Life has received an income tax rectification order, significantly reducing the tax and interest demand for the assessment year 2020-21. The revised demand now stands at Rs 1,868 crore, down from the previous demand of Rs 4,178 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova: The US FDA has classified Jubilant Pharmova’s radiopharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Montreal as “Voluntary Action Indicated” (VAI). This classification suggests that while some issues were identified, they are not serious enough to warrant regulatory action and can be addressed voluntarily by the company.

Wipro: Constant currency revenue declined by 1%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue decline. Despite this, the EBIT margin remained stable at 16.5%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,250 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, marking an 81% increase year-on-year.