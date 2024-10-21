iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd AGM

1,789.45
(2.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:29:56 AM

Kotak Mah. Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM3 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
The 39th AGM of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024 The Record Date for final dividend, if declared at the AGM is fixed for Friday, 19th July, 2024. Integrated Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Chairmans Speech at the Thirty-Ninth AGM of the Members of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Kotak Mah. Bank: Related News

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

