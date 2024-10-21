iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Board Meeting

1,800.3
(0.60%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Kotak Mah. Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same Media Release on Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Results Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Appointment of Director / Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management Personnel
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Intimation of Scheme of Amalgamation of Sonata Finance Private Limited with BSS Microfinance Limited, both, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank
Board Meeting20 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same Outcome of Board Meeting - Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202418 May 2024
Appointment of Ms. Ketaki Bhagwati as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Bank
Board Meeting4 May 202415 Apr 2024
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter / financial year ended March 31 2024; and (b) recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each, out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Change in Directorate
Board Meeting22 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal to exercise Call Option available on the 1000000000 nos. of 8.10% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares and to pay dividend thereon if declared Intimation of: (i) Exercise of Call Option on 8.10% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, (ii) declaration of dividend thereon and (iii) fixing of Record Date for the above purposes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) will be held on Saturday January 20 2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting to be held on January 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting-Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting-Quarterly Financial Results Re-appointment of Mr. Uday Shankar as an Independent Director Proposal for raising funds during FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)

Kotak Mah. Bank: Related News

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

