Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same Media Release on Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Results Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Appointment of Director / Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management Personnel

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Intimation of Scheme of Amalgamation of Sonata Finance Private Limited with BSS Microfinance Limited, both, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same Outcome of Board Meeting - Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Appointment of Ms. Ketaki Bhagwati as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Bank

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter / financial year ended March 31 2024; and (b) recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each, out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Change in Directorate

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal to exercise Call Option available on the 1000000000 nos. of 8.10% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares and to pay dividend thereon if declared Intimation of: (i) Exercise of Call Option on 8.10% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, (ii) declaration of dividend thereon and (iii) fixing of Record Date for the above purposes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024