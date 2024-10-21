|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same Media Release on Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Results Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Director / Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management Personnel
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Scheme of Amalgamation of Sonata Finance Private Limited with BSS Microfinance Limited, both, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same Outcome of Board Meeting - Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Ketaki Bhagwati as an Additional Director and an Independent Director of the Bank
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter / financial year ended March 31 2024; and (b) recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/04/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each, out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal to exercise Call Option available on the 1000000000 nos. of 8.10% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares and to pay dividend thereon if declared Intimation of: (i) Exercise of Call Option on 8.10% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, (ii) declaration of dividend thereon and (iii) fixing of Record Date for the above purposes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) will be held on Saturday January 20 2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors on the same KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting to be held on January 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting-Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting-Quarterly Financial Results Re-appointment of Mr. Uday Shankar as an Independent Director Proposal for raising funds during FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.Read More
