Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. We hereby enclose the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and Recommend Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. We herewith enclose the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st May 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024