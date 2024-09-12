iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

511.55
(0.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:58 AM

Arvind Fashions. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. We hereby enclose the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and Recommend Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. We herewith enclose the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st May 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

