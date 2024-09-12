iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Fashions Ltd AGM

501.8
(2.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:59:54 AM

Arvind Fashions. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
We are enclosing herewith the notice of 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 19th August, 2024. We submit herewith the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 19th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) We submit herewith the voting results of the business transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Video Means (OAVM) in the prescribed format along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)

Arvind Fashions.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

