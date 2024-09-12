|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|We are enclosing herewith the notice of 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 19th August, 2024. We submit herewith the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 19th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) We submit herewith the voting results of the business transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Video Means (OAVM) in the prescribed format along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
