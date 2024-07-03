Arvind Fashions Ltd Summary

Arvind Fashions Limited, incorporated in January, 2016 is one of Indias foremost lifestyle companies, with a strong portfolio of renowned fashion brands. It has achieved leadership status in the casual and denim segment by catering to the fashion aspirations of the entire family. Their brands have a significant presence in multiple store formats and on e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibilityand convenience for customers.The Company is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The Company and its subsidiaries are operating in the business of branded apparels, beauty and footwear space. Their dominance in the fashion industry is supported by a competent warehousing and distribution system, along with cut edge technology that seamlessly integrates the operations from start to finish. These robust capabilities help the Company to meet the highest standards of efficiency and customer satisfaction.The Company is Indias leading offline and online apparel led lifestyle organization with a complete tech stalk capable of managing own website, market place operations and full on-ground omni operations. The Company is having a portfolio of owned and licensed international brands including US Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger, Clavin Klein, Unlimited, Sephora and Others. It has a long history of working with international brands and scaling up brands through multi-channel distribution capabilities along with full scale onmi-channel expertise. The Company was able to scale up digital and Omni play by extending marketplace integrations with all large e-commerce players. The Company aspires to be Indias leading casual lifestyle company, defining how India dresses up in the new post pandemic world. It has successfully been able to extend into category adjacency such as premium innerwear, kidswear, footwear and accessories across its portfolio of brands. The Company has been an early adopter of digital with a deep focus on Omni-channel capabilites. It was able to scale up digital and Omni play by extending marketplace integrations with all large e-commerce players. Connecting the stores and warehouses to online portals helped manage the inventory turns and store productivity. The Company further strengthened e-commerce fulfillment capabilities with 5 dedicated B2C (Business to Customer) warehouses with capacity to service upto ~30000 orders per day, thereby reducing the delivery time for customers. There was a renewed focus to reduce fixed costs on multiple fronts to achieve a leaner cost structure and create a Fit for Future organization. Store rentals were negotiated for the lockdown periods and structural changes were made to store costs. Unviable stores were closed down across the brand portfolio. The Company consolidated B2B (Business to Business) warehouses from 11 locations to 4 locations leading to a large structural cost saving in B2B warehouse operations. The Company was able to leverage its existing and fresh investments in the digital ecosystem during the pandemic crisis, with revenue contribution to 1/3rd of the annual revenues. In 2018-19, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Arvind Limited and the Company and Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited and The Anup Engineering Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors was sanctioned through which, the Branded Apparel Undertaking from Arvind Limited to the Company was demerged effective from November 30, 2018. Fresh shares were issued to shareholders of Arvind Limited in the ratio of 1:5. Subsequent to the Demerger the Company got listed its equity shares with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on March 08, 2019.