HUL Q1 Updates: PAT jumps 8% y-o-y to ₹2,732 Crore

Hindustan Unilever announced its results for the first quarter of financial year 2026. The business posted a 7.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹2,732 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹2,538 Crore.

The business said that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 3.80% to ₹15,747 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged revenue of ₹15,166 Crore.

Profit after tax before exceptional items slipped as much as 5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,526 Crore. On the other hand, EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹3,718 Crore. This was marginally down against ₹3,744 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The EBITDA margin was down 130 basis points to 22.80%.

The company launched several new products during the quarter. HUL also integrated Uprising Science Pvt Ltd (USPL) it acquired for ₹2,706 Crore in April 2025.HUL said that a re-estimation of tax provisions related to prior years offset in lower tax outgo, hence increasing the reported PAT by 12%.

At around 11.25 AM, Hindustan Unilever was trading 3.51% higher at ₹2,522.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,437.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,536.90, and ₹2,420.10, respectively.

