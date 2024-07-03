Hindustan Unilever Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
60,966
59,549
51,548
46,321
39,238
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
60,966
59,549
51,548
46,321
39,238
Other Operating Income
930
1,031
898
707
545
Other Income
817
512
263
410
632
Total Income
62,713
61,092
52,709
47,438
40,415
Total Expenditure
47,237
46,497
39,633
35,642
30,130
PBIDT
15,476
14,595
13,076
11,796
10,285
Interest
334
114
106
117
118
PBDT
15,142
14,481
12,970
11,679
10,167
Depreciation
1,216
1,137
1,091
1,074
1,002
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,521
3,001
2,840
2,520
2,243
Deferred Tax
123
200
147
86
166
Reported Profit After Tax
10,282
10,143
8,892
7,999
6,756
Minority Interest After NP
5
23
13
4
8
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10,277
10,120
8,879
7,995
6,748
Extra-ordinary Items
4.43
-48.65
-27.93
-180.28
-147.48
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10,272.57
10,168.65
8,906.93
8,175.28
6,895.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.74
43.07
37.79
34.03
31.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
4,200
3,900
3,400
4,050
2,500
Equity
235
235
235
235
216
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.38
24.5
25.36
25.46
26.21
PBDTM(%)
24.83
24.31
25.16
25.21
25.91
PATM(%)
16.86
17.03
17.24
17.26
17.21
Nearly 80% of FMCG sales in India are controlled by kirana stores, which are supplied by distributors or wholesalers.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The dispute stems from an issue surrounding tax deduction at source (TDS) for a ₹3,045-crore payment HUL made to acquire intellectual property rights related to its India HFD business from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).Read More
The decision follows Unilever’s global strategy to separate its ice cream business and subsequent evaluation by an independent committee of HUL directorRead More
This divestment finalizes the agreement signed on July 15 between HUL and A.O. Smith, aimed at boosting A.O. Smith’s product portfolio and distribution across India.Read More
The largest consumer products business in India, Unilever, saw quarterly sales increase to ₹15,319 crore from ₹15,027 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Irrespective of the high tax demand, the business said that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.Read More
Despite the high demand, the business has stated that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.