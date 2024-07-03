Hindustan Unilever Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15,729
15,523
15,041
15,294
15,364
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,729
15,523
15,041
15,294
15,364
Other Operating Income
197
184
169
273
259
Other Income
219
257
309
214
183
Total Income
16,145
15,964
15,519
15,781
15,806
Total Expenditure
12,155
12,013
11,675
11,932
11,833
PBIDT
3,990
3,951
3,844
3,849
3,973
Interest
110
93
105
91
88
PBDT
3,880
3,858
3,739
3,758
3,885
Depreciation
338
329
320
313
297
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
940
853
870
898
889
Deferred Tax
7
64
-12
39
42
Reported Profit After Tax
2,595
2,612
2,561
2,508
2,657
Minority Interest After NP
4
2
3
-1
1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,591
2,610
2,558
2,509
2,656
Extra-ordinary Items
-11.72
-35.53
58.15
-21.84
-3.7
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,602.72
2,645.53
2,499.85
2,530.84
2,659.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.03
11.11
10.89
10.68
11.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,900
0
0
0
1,800
Equity
235
235
235
235
235
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.36
25.45
25.55
25.16
25.85
PBDTM(%)
24.66
24.85
24.85
24.57
25.28
PATM(%)
16.49
16.82
17.02
16.39
17.29
Nearly 80% of FMCG sales in India are controlled by kirana stores, which are supplied by distributors or wholesalers.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The dispute stems from an issue surrounding tax deduction at source (TDS) for a ₹3,045-crore payment HUL made to acquire intellectual property rights related to its India HFD business from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).Read More
The decision follows Unilever’s global strategy to separate its ice cream business and subsequent evaluation by an independent committee of HUL directorRead More
This divestment finalizes the agreement signed on July 15 between HUL and A.O. Smith, aimed at boosting A.O. Smith’s product portfolio and distribution across India.Read More
The largest consumer products business in India, Unilever, saw quarterly sales increase to ₹15,319 crore from ₹15,027 croreRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Irrespective of the high tax demand, the business said that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.Read More
Despite the high demand, the business has stated that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.