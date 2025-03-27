HUL names Rajneet Kohli as executive director of foods business

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director, foods; and general manager, India – foods business unit. He will also become a part of the company’s Management Committee.

As per the company, Kohli will take up the position on April 7, 2025, succeeding Shiva Krishnamurthy. He is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

The HUL’s board of directors approved the appointment through a circular resolution on March 26, 2025. His appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Kohli holds over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors and has a robust track record of driving high performance and transformation.

In his last role, Kohli was the CEO and executive director and was a major pillar in supporting the company’s position in the utmost competitive food and bakery segment through product innovation. He has built trusted brands and digital capabilities.

Prior to this, he has held leadership positions in companies like Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co and Asian Paints.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL stated that food is a large business unit for HUL with exceptional growth potential. Rajneet brings forward considerable experience in managing large food and beverage businesses and fueling extensive performance. I am optimistic that he will lead the food business towards the next phase of growth and transformation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com