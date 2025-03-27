iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HUL names Rajneet Kohli as executive director of foods business

27 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director, foods; and general manager, India – foods business unit. He will also become a part of the company’s Management Committee. 

As per the company, Kohli will take up the position on April 7, 2025, succeeding Shiva Krishnamurthy. He is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

The HUL’s board of directors approved the appointment through a circular resolution on March 26, 2025. His appointment follows the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 

Kohli holds over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors and has a robust track record of driving high performance and transformation.

In his last role, Kohli was the CEO and executive director and was a major pillar in supporting the company’s position in the utmost competitive food and bakery segment through product innovation. He has built trusted brands and digital capabilities. 

Prior to this, he has held leadership positions in companies like Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co and Asian Paints.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL stated that food is a large business unit for HUL with exceptional growth potential. Rajneet brings forward considerable experience in managing large food and beverage businesses and fueling extensive performance. I am optimistic that he will lead the food business towards the next phase of growth and transformation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Unilever
  • Hindustan Unilever Appointment
  • Hindustan Unilever news
  • Hindustan Unilever Updates
  • HUL
  • Rajneet Kohli
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.