iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HUL Bypasses Distributors, Targets Kiranas Directly

31 Dec 2024 , 01:11 PM

According to a senior corporate executive, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is assuming command of its extensive distribution network by delivering goods directly to kirana shops in Mumbai. The company also aims to expand into Delhi and other major cities.

The plan is a part of a larger effort by the biggest fast-moving consumer goods company in India to remove credit restrictions for kirana stores, which account for three-fourths of its sales, and cut the supply time from three days to less than twenty-four hours.

Arun Neelakantan, executive director-customer development at HUL, told ET that the company will manage all back-end logistics from warehouse to delivery under the new model, with distributors handling only orders and payments from the neighborhood stores.

With more than 3,500 distributors spread across 2,000 towns, HUL has the biggest distribution network in India’s consumer products sector, catering to nine million retailers, including three million outlets directly.

Nearly two years ago, the company tested its newest distribution strategy, Samadhan, near Chennai, to compete with online business-to-business (B2B) startups that promise next-day delivery and the benefit of serving numerous companies simultaneously.

Nearly 80% of FMCG sales in India are controlled by kirana stores, which are supplied by distributors or wholesalers. Despite accounting for only 5% of FMCG sales, organized retail and wholesalers like Flipkart Wholesale, Udaan, and Reliance Cash & Carry have more negotiating power over pricing and supply because of their size.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • FMCG
  • HUL
  • Kiranas
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.